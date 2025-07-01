Sakeena Itoo credits SKIMS’s founding to Sher-i-Kashmir, calls its contribution to J&K healthcare ‘Unmatchable’

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today remarked that doctors and healthcare professionals are backbone of our nation’s health system, having critical role in shaping a healthier and more resilient society.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing the National Doctors Day celebrations at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura here.

Director SKIMS, Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ganie; former Director SKIMS, Dr. M.S Khuroo; HoDs of different departments and specialities, Medical Superintendent SKIMS, doctors, medical professionals, researchers, scholars and large number of medical students were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sakeena said that doctors and healthcare professionals deserve as much appreciation as we can as they form vital for building a prosperous and healthy society. “This day is not just about appreciation, it is about deep recognition of healthcare professionals and doctors. Doctors are not only healers but also pillars of hope for countless families. Their tireless service, often at great personal risk, deserves our highest gratitude”, she stated.

The Minister said that doctors play an essential role in preserving life and promoting well-being and their expertise and judgement guide us through some of life’s most critical moments.

She added National Doctors Day in India is celebrated to honour Dr. B. C. Roy a Distinguished Physician and Statesman, whose legacy continues to inspire generations of medical professionals.

Terming doctors as true warriors, Minister Sakeena said that they continue to serve the society with compassion, courage and integrity. She underlined the critical role of medical professionals in shaping a healthier and more resilient society. “Doctors often work under pressure, especially during health crises. Their sacrifices are a true testament to their noble profession and it is our responsibility to acknowledge and respect the contribution of our doctors”, she stated.

Recognising and appreciating the invaluable contributions of doctors and healthcare professionals, the Minister said that the Doctor’s Day serves as a tribute to the vital role doctors play in healing, protecting and strengthening communities. “They work relentlessly to keep people healthy and safe. The day serves as a tribute to their compassion, resilience and pivotal role in the healthcare ecosystem”, she said.

The Minister further said that last few years have taught us that health care is not a privilege, it is a right and our doctors are not optional, they are essential.

While speaking on the importance of SKIMS in delivering advanced healthcare facilities to people of Jammu and Kashmir, Minister Sakeena said that this contribution by Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah is incomparable. She also commended the SKIMS faculty and staff for their unwavering dedication to excellence in patient care, research and medical education, and reiterated the need for greater institutional support, infrastructure, and training to empower the healthcare sector in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Glory of SKIMS will be restored and we are examining the ways for restoring engineering wing of the institute”, she stated.

In his address, former Director SKIMS, Dr. M S Khuroo spoke on the importance of the day and said that the theme of National Doctor’s Day emphasis on the need for well being off doctors who prioritise patient care at the cost of their personal health. He added that being a doctor is blessing as it serves the mankind.

Addressing the gathering, Director SKIMS, Dr. M.Ashraf Ganie spoke in length about the achievements of the institute and said that this day honours the heroes in white coats, who heal with knowledge, compassion, commitment and care.

In his welcome address, HoD Hospital Administration, Dr. G.H Yatoo said that this day is a moment for recognition and commitment of those who chose their life for service of mankind. He added that during global pandemic, we have seen sacrifices of medical professionals behind the mask battling exhaustion and fatigue. He stressed that we need to rededicate ourselves to future where caregivers are respected everyday not only on doctor’s day.

Principal SKIMS Medical College, Prof Fazal Qadir; Dean Medical Faculty, Prof. G.M Gulzar and former HoD Hospital Administration, Prof. G.J Qadri, also spoke on the occasion.

The Minister on the occasion also distributed promotion orders among the staff of the institute.