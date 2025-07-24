Sakeena Itoo conducts midnight inspection of JVC Hospital Bemina

In a remarkable display of commitment to public service and healthcare accountability, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, conducted surprise midnight inspection of JVC Hospital Bemina and assessed the quality of medical services being delivered during night hours as well as availability of doctors and paramedical staff.

During the inspection, the Minister went from ward to ward well past midnight and personally reviewed the availability of doctors, nursing staff, medical supplies and emergency response systems. She took a detailed stock of the hospital’s infrastructure, including emergency services, maternity care, cleanliness and the condition of patient wards.

She also interacted with the patients and their attendants, listening intently to their concerns, feedback and suggestions.

The Minister also checked the roster register of doctors and medical staff and gave strict directions for availability of doctors and medical staff as per roster register.

Interacting with the doctors, the Minister emphasized the importance of round-the-clock accountability in public health institutions. “Healthcare is not a 9-to-5 service, hospitals must be fully functional and responsive 24/7”, she asserted.

The Minister further emphasized the need for enhanced accountability and consistent quality of care irrespective of the hour. She added that healthcare services must be patient-centric and responsive at all times, especially during the night hours when people are most vulnerable.

During the inspection, the public while interacting with the Minister, appreciated her for this surprise inspection during midnight and dedication towards improving the public healthcare infrastructure.