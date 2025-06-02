Sakeena Itoo conducts extensive tour of Beerwah Constituency

LMinister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today conducted an extensive tour of Beerwah Constituency of district Budgam and dedicated several infrastructure projects for the public purposes.

During the visit, Minister inaugurated newly constructed building of Government High School Batapora Kenihama, Atal Tinkering Lab and Information Communication Technology Lab at Government Higher Secondary School Magam, Library Block and Lecture Hall at GDC Beerwah and newly constructed Academic Block of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Beerwah.

During the visit, Minister Sakeena also laid the foundation stone of Centre for Excellence at District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Beerwah Budgam.

During the tour to Constituency, Sakeena Itoo also inspected CHC Magam and SDH Beerwah. She took detailed inspection of these health facilities and took stock of healthcare facilities available. She also interacted with medical staff as well as patients and their attendants.

During these visits, Minister Sakeena also interacted with public delegations and individuals at CHC Magam and DIET Beerwah.

Addressing the gathering at these locations, the Minister highlighted that the present government is focused on holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir with emphasis on healthcare facilities of world class standards as well as educational infrastructure.

“Our objective is clear, to ensure that every citizen, regardless of location, has access to same opportunities and facilities”, Sakeena stated.

The Minister further highlighted that the Government during the initial months has taken some significant steps for the welfare of the people. She added that the pension for old age, widow, specially abled persons and other sections has been increased.

Minister Sakeena further said that Government also took remarkable step for welfare of women folk by announcing free transport for them. She added that this unique step will significantly lead tom emancipation of women across J&K.

While interacting with several public delegations and individuals on the occasion, Minister Sakeena said that this Government has been formed by the trust and vote of the people and we are determined to work for the welfare and development of common people. She assured the public delegations and individuals that their genuine issues and concerns will be redressed promptly.

MLA Beerwah, Dr. Shafi Ahmad Wani; MLA Chadoora, Ali Mohd Dar; Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education, Shantmanu; Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Directors of Social Welfare, School Education, Health, Colleges, Family Welfare and Ayush, senior officers of district administration and other concerned officers also accompanied the Minister during the visit.