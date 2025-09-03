Sakeena Itoo appeals all doctors, paramedics to remain available in view of adverse weather conditions

Follow us on

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo has appealed all doctors, paramedics and other medical staff to remain available round the clock for the well being of the general public in view of ongoing inclement weather conditions.

In a message issued here , the Minister said “in view of inclement weather conditions, I appeal to all doctors, paramedics, hospital staff, and administration to remain available round the clock. Incessant rains pose a grave risk and our foremost duty is to our people. Let us serve with selflessness, stand united and support each other. Mohalla and Masjid committees must guide communities, while police and administration are on ground to assist. With Allah’s mercy, we shall overcome these trying times”.