Sakeena inaugurates multiple dev projects in Beerwah

Budgam, June 02 : Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare, and Education, Sakeena Itoo, conducted an extensive tour of the Beerwah constituency in Budgam district on Monday, inaugurating several infrastructure projects and laying foundation stones for upcoming developments.

During her visit, Minister Itoo inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government High School Batapora Kenihama, the Atal Tinkering Lab and ICT Lab at Government Higher Secondary School Magam, a Library Block and Lecture Hall at Government Degree College (GDC) Beerwah, and the Academic Block of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Beerwah.

She also laid the foundation stone for a Centre of Excellence at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Beerwah.

Speaking to the media, Minister Itoo said that several projects related to the higher education, school education, and health departments have now been officially handed over for public use. “The aim of these projects is to ensure that the people benefit from enhanced infrastructure and better facilities,” she said.

On being asked about the delay in the completion of hostels in Beerwah, Khag, and Sursyar, she stated, “I will look into why the hostels have not yet been completed and handed over to the School Education Department by the R&B Department.”

Addressing concerns about healthcare, the Minister asserted that Budgam’s hospitals are comparatively better equipped than those in other districts of the Kashmir Valley. “There is currently no major shortage of doctors. However, if any shortage of doctors or paramedical staff arises, it will be addressed promptly,” she added.

Highlighting the achievements of the Omar Abdullah-led government, Itoo noted that Contingent Paid Workers (CPWs) who had been serving in the education department for the last 20 years have been regularized. She also emphasized that the government is committed to fulfilling its pre-election promises.

“These include free bus services for women, free ration and electricity for AAY ration card holders, increased funding for old age pensions, support for widows and persons with disabilities, and enhanced marriage assistance for girls from poor or orphaned backgrounds,” she said.

Minister Itoo concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to uplift those living below the poverty line. “This is just the beginning. Under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s leadership, we will continue to launch initiatives that benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.