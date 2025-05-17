Sajad Lone urges Govt-Corporate partnership to fund holistic border reconstruction program

Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone has issued a profound statement advocating for the immediate and full compensation of families affected by recent border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following his visit to the border areas, Lone expressed deep concern over the devastating impact on local communities, emphasizing that the psychological trauma is as severe as the physical destruction witnessed.

“The border areas of J&K have faced the brunt in terms of massive collateral damage. Houses, shops and other buildings have been destroyed,” Lone stated. “We all went there and one could sense the feelings of pain and fear. These have been terrible days with families fleeing relentless shelling. The young children are scared as their playfulness is snatched away from them.”

Lone highlighted the immense challenge of reconstruction facing these families, many of whom lack the resources to rebuild their homes.

“It takes a lifetime for a poor man to build a house. That house is gone in shelling. Who will build it now? Will it take the poor family another lifetime to build a house?” he questioned.

The Peoples Conference President emphasized that these civilians are victims of a national conflict, not personal disputes.

“Their houses were not shelled because of personal enemity. Their houses were shelled because their country was at war. The costs of war have to be borne by the country. Why should costs of war be borne by the poor border residents?”

Drawing from his experience in government, Lone criticized the traditional compensation mechanisms as inadequate and bureaucratically cumbersome.

“Traditional measures available with government are too less to compensate and are daubed with indignity,” he noted, pointing out that affected families often receive standardized, insufficient payments after navigating extensive paperwork.

As a solution, he has proposed the establishment of a temporary institution dedicated to raising funds from both governmental and non-governmental sources, including corporate CSR initiatives.

“My assessment is the damage runs into crore and crores. If the government has resources they should pay up. If they don’t have the resources, they should do what it takes to raise the money,” Lone asserted.

Concluding his statement with a pointed remark toward media personalities, Lone suggested: “On a serious note we should identify the most vocal war mongers in the news room and request them for a month’s salary.” (KNS)