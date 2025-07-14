Sajad Lone urges Chief Minister to resign, calls Martyrs’ Graveyard incident ‘Scripted’

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Monday called on the Chief Minister to resign, following a controversy surrounding a visit to the Martyrs’ Graveyard in Srinagar on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Lone alleged that the recent events at the graveyard were “scripted” and part of a predictable political drama, calling it a humiliation not just for the Chief Minister but for the entire institution.

“For a moment I was impressed. But now that you have given a ball by ball commentary of your so called struggle in reaching the Martyrs Graveyard — I will bet my life. It was all scripted,” Lone posted.

In a strongly-worded message, Lone appealed for the Chief Minister’s resignation, stating, “The institution of Chief Minister is much bigger than the person of the incumbent Chief Minister. Please save this institution. Please step down. I will be the first person to follow you.”

Referring to reported security restrictions during the visit, he added, “That a security person will try to grapple or stop a Chief Minister is a humiliation for all of us. Don’t set a precedence which others will have to follow — a precedence of humiliation.”

Lone further accused the political establishment of staging coordinated theatrics around Martyrs’ Day. “These choreographed events are too predictable. Stop insulting the intelligence of common Kashmiri,” he wrote.

He also alluded to selective political access to the symbolic site: “There are two King’s parties in Kashmir. One gets to have a dramatic access a day before 13 July and the second one gets access a day after 13 July. Truly magical.”