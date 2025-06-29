Sajad Lone defines NC’s daily wager regularisation promise a work of “Magic and Mythology”

J&K Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone on Sunday issued a sharp critique of the administration’s handling of daily wagers’ regularization, denouncing National Conference’s second election manifesto promise as “magic and mythology.”

In a meticulously structured statement, Lone delivered a data-driven rebuttal of what he views as the government’s misleading narrative. Providing a factual overview, he stated, “The official count of Daily Wagers is 61,000. That is the official count. But there are claimants and this number could exceed to 100,000.”

Continuing his breakdown, Lone laid out the stark fiscal reality underpinning the issue. “As on date the daily wagers are paid ₹9,000 per month per person. For 61,000 daily wagers the total salary bill as on date should be ₹658 crores approximately,” he noted.

He then addressed the cost implications of regularization, stating “We will assume that the government will pay minimum salary, which is ₹27,580 approximately. So extra to be paid is 27,580 minus 9,000 equals 18,580 approximately. For 61,000 daily wagers the extra finances needed will be ₹1,356 crores per annum approximately. In case it stretches to 100,000 daily wagers, extra finances needed will be ₹1,858 crores per year approximately.”

Challenging the longstanding reliance on committees, Lone raised a series of questions targeting administrative inertia, which he described as being promoted by “the most notorious mythologizers of our times.” He asked, “What is the status of committee? How many meetings of the committee have taken place? Hasn’t every government constituted a committee? What research is being done in these committees that four to five governments have set up committees and no result have come out yet?”

Critiquing the delay tactics, Lone asserted, “Is it not true that 4 to 5 back to back meetings of the committee and the issue will be resolved?” He contended that the delays are intentionally prolonged to obscure a lack of political will.

He further questioned the financial commitment of the administration: “Where are the funds? Has any allocation been made in the budget in anticipation of regularisations?”

The issue of age, according to Lone, is central to the debate. “In case government manages to leverage funds for regularisation then what would be the fate of those who will attain 60 years age before the decision or already have? Is there a date set retrospectively to include those who have attained the age of 60 years. Ideally all should be included,” he stated, before asking, “Is government waiting for daily wagers to attain the superannuation age during the gestation period of committee to get rid of them?”

On the question of backdated entitlements, Lone pressed for clarity: “If they are regularised will they be paid the new salary retrospectively from the date that this government took oath? Or from the date the first Committee was formed to examine their case? Or from the date they clocked in the minimum number of years needed to get regularised as used to be the case. They will be governed by rules that existed when they were appointed.”

He added pointedly that “Financially there is no clue that the government is looking for extra cash to pay regularised daily wagers. And the committee is moving at a snail’s pace.”

Lone also questioned the constitutional and ethical feasibility of the government’s commitments, asking “Can the government tell us of any impediments that they face? Are there constitutional impediments? Have they over-promised constitutionally. Meaning are they facing problems in fulfilling this promise because of the UT status? Or have they over-promised unethically. Meaning they made a promise which they knew they were not going to fulfill?”

In conclusion, Lone clarified the scope of his argument: “I use daily wagers including casual labours & consolidated workers also. And any other such cases,” underscoring his comprehensive stance on the issue that affects tens of thousands of families across Jammu and Kashmir.