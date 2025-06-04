Sajad Lone accuses NC of ‘Only Going After Kashmiris,’ Promises evidence of corruption

J&K Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday lashed out at National Conference and its current administration, accusing them of targeting Kashmiris and running a system steeped in “lies, inaction, and brazen corruption.”

Addressing a press conference, Lone said the National Conference has no power to impact anyone except the common Kashmiri. “They are going after the very people who voted for them. And those who didn’t, they are being treated with callousness. This is exactly what we expected from them,” Lone remarked.

He went on to cite rampant corruption and inefficiency in the current setup. “We will begin collecting evidence, Insha’Allah. They have done no work till date—just lie after lie. Where is the government? What have they delivered to the people?” he questioned.

Taking a swipe at the frequent official review meetings, he said, “They’ve been holding these meetings for eons here—only to sip tea and eat kebabs. In our time, too, these review meetings meant nothing. Do you think Germany, Japan, UK or US became first-world nations through review meetings? It takes hard work, day and night, to build a nation.”

He also raised concerns about over-centralisation of power in the Chief Minister’s office. “The CM is handling 28 to 30 departments alone. Is he even human? If ministers can’t be appointed out of fear or indecision, what is the point of being in power?” He criticised the system still being run by commissioner-secretaries as it was decades ago, asking, “Why did people even vote if nothing was meant to change and ministers were only meant to stay busy with transfers?”

On the recent demand by PDP for Kashmiri Pandit reservation in the Assembly, Lone supported the idea but questioned the timing and intent. “Yes, Kashmiri Pandits must get political reservation. They are part of Kashmir and must not feel alienated. But why didn’t PDP or Congress act when they were in power for 30-40 years? This selective remembrance of KP issues when out of power is hypocrisy. The same applies to human rights. Those who violated them now pretend to be their defenders—it’s a cruel joke.”

Lone also expressed concern over the ongoing termination of government employees, calling it a damaging and repetitive tactic. “This has been happening for 30 years under every regime. It creates unrest. Targeting Kashmiris must stop. Until Kashmiris are at peace, peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream.”

Highlighting the economic downturn, he said, “Economic activity in Kashmir has come to a halt. There’s a dire need to rebuild market confidence and revive the economy.”

Commenting on the escalating conflict rhetoric in the region, Lone concluded, “This war-like situation taught us one lesson: If Kashmiris are kept happy, only then can peace in South Asia be a reality.”