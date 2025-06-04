BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Sajad Lone accuses NC of ‘Only Going After Kashmiris,’ Promises evidence of corruption

Supports KP Reservation but questions PDP's 'Convenient' timing

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
4 Min Read
Srinagar, Dec 11 (ANI): Jammu And Kashmir Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone addresses the party supporters after former Jammu and Kashmir National Conference senior Vice-President central Zone from Khansahib Constituency of central district Manzoor Ahmad Wani joins the party, at Lone's residence, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

J&K Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday lashed out at National Conference and its current administration, accusing them of targeting Kashmiris and running a system steeped in “lies, inaction, and brazen corruption.”

Addressing a press conference, Lone said the National Conference has no power to impact anyone except the common Kashmiri. “They are going after the very people who voted for them. And those who didn’t, they are being treated with callousness. This is exactly what we expected from them,” Lone remarked.

He went on to cite rampant corruption and inefficiency in the current setup. “We will begin collecting evidence, Insha’Allah. They have done no work till date—just lie after lie. Where is the government? What have they delivered to the people?” he questioned.

Taking a swipe at the frequent official review meetings, he said, “They’ve been holding these meetings for eons here—only to sip tea and eat kebabs. In our time, too, these review meetings meant nothing. Do you think Germany, Japan, UK or US became first-world nations through review meetings? It takes hard work, day and night, to build a nation.”

He also raised concerns about over-centralisation of power in the Chief Minister’s office. “The CM is handling 28 to 30 departments alone. Is he even human? If ministers can’t be appointed out of fear or indecision, what is the point of being in power?” He criticised the system still being run by commissioner-secretaries as it was decades ago, asking, “Why did people even vote if nothing was meant to change and ministers were only meant to stay busy with transfers?”

On the recent demand by PDP for Kashmiri Pandit reservation in the Assembly, Lone supported the idea but questioned the timing and intent. “Yes, Kashmiri Pandits must get political reservation. They are part of Kashmir and must not feel alienated. But why didn’t PDP or Congress act when they were in power for 30-40 years? This selective remembrance of KP issues when out of power is hypocrisy. The same applies to human rights. Those who violated them now pretend to be their defenders—it’s a cruel joke.”

Lone also expressed concern over the ongoing termination of government employees, calling it a damaging and repetitive tactic. “This has been happening for 30 years under every regime. It creates unrest. Targeting Kashmiris must stop. Until Kashmiris are at peace, peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream.”

Highlighting the economic downturn, he said, “Economic activity in Kashmir has come to a halt. There’s a dire need to rebuild market confidence and revive the economy.”

Commenting on the escalating conflict rhetoric in the region, Lone concluded, “This war-like situation taught us one lesson: If Kashmiris are kept happy, only then can peace in South Asia be a reality.”

It’s clear Modi govt is protecting Adani : Rahul Gandhi
“Our ties have entered T20 mode!” PM Modi on deepening relations with Australia
Forest Department celebrates Forests International Day at SKICC
Master Kartar Chand – veteran singer of ‘Pahari’ music
Predator drones, P-8I surveillance aircraft have proved to be useful in operations over Ladakh: Navy chief
Share This Article
Previous Article BJP holds meeting in Katra ahead of PM Modi’s visit to J&K 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

BJP holds meeting in Katra ahead of PM Modi’s visit to J&K 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
JKSA demands time-bound probe into mysterious death of Kashmiri Youth in Delhi
Breaking
Rs 90k fine imposed on erring FBOs under FS&SA at Handwara
Breaking
Scholarship to ST students to be disbursed on schedule: Director Tribal Affairs
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News