SAIL powers strategic Zojila tunnel with over 31,000 tonnes of steel

Jammu, july 21:The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied more than 31,000 tonnes of steel to the ambitious Zojila Tunnel project, which is set to become India’s longest road tunnel and Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel, officials said on Monday.

SAIL, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking and the country’s largest steelmaker, has emerged as the single largest steel supplier to the under-construction tunnel, a spokesman for the company confirmed.

“SAIL has played a critical role in this strategic infrastructure initiative by supplying over 31,000 tonnes of steel, including TMT re-bars, structurals, and plates,” the spokesperson said.

The Zojila Tunnel, being built at a daunting altitude of 11,578 feet in the Himalayan region, is part of the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway. Spanning over 30 kilometers, it will provide vital all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, via Dras and Kargil. The project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Once operational, the tunnel will greatly enhance both civilian and military mobility in the region, significantly reducing travel time and improving access throughout the year.

The Zojila project is considered not only a strategic infrastructure asset but also a catalyst for economic development in the Union Territory of Ladakh and surrounding regions.

SAIL’s contribution to the Zojila Tunnel adds to its legacy of supporting some of India’s most iconic infrastructure projects, including:Chenab Railway Bridge,Atal Tunnel,Bandra-WorliSea Link, Dhola-Sadiya Bridge and Bogibeel Bridge.