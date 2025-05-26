SAI conducts SOC event with media fraternity in Jammu

Jammu, May 25: Sports Authority of India (SAI), Jammu Centre conducted the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event involving the Journalist fraternity of the city including renowned journalists of print and electronic media.

The participating Journalists were explained the idea behind organising the SOC event across the country engaging different communities and its effect in attaining the objective of an obesity free and disease-free India. The participants appreciated the vision of Union Minister for Sports and Youth affairs behind this initiative which was aimed at meeting multiple objectives for the Country.

The cyclist media men were flagged off from the STC Jammu in the MA stadium Complex and were received back at the same place after cycling through Dogra Chowk, Tawi Bridge, Bikram chowk, PHQ rotary, Jammu University and MAM college. The Journalists also interacted with the inmates of SAI hostel and had breakfast with them. The event culminated with a vote of thanks to all the participants by Aman Sharma, High Performance Director and Centre Head SAI STC Jammu, J&K.

Prominent among those who participated in the event included Vishal Bharti (UNI), Ajay Bachloo (ABP News), Arun (Amar Ujala), Ashok Sharma (Dainik Jagaran), Ranjit Thakur (Daily Excelsior), Sanjeev Sharma ( Sportsline), Ashu Kumar (Northlines).