Sagar welcomes ceasefire, reaffirms NC’s ‘firm belief’ in non-violence

2 Min Read

Srinagar, May 10: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar on Saturday welcomed the announcement of an unconditional ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.
“This historic agreement is a significant step towards peace in the region,” Sagar said, adding, “For too long, the people of Jammu & Kashmir have suffered the consequences of cross-border tensions. This ceasefire brings a ray of hope to a region that has long yearned for peace and stability.”
Sagar extended heartfelt gratitude to both nations for taking this crucial step towards peace. “Our president Dr Farooq Abdullah has been a vocal advocate for peace, calling for dialogue and resolution. Similarly, CM Omar Abdullah has stressed the importance of unity and harmony in the region,” he said.
The NC leader called on India and Pakistan to seize this opportunity for peace and engage in inclusive dialogue that ensures justice and dignity for all. “We urge the Jammu & Kashmir administration to swiftly assess damages and provide relief to affected communities. Let this ceasefire be the beginning of a new era of lasting peace in the region. Together, we can build a future where all communities in Jammu & Kashmir can thrive in harmony and prosperity,” he said.

