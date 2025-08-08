Sagar seeks seamless arrangements for Urs at Makhdoom Sahib Shrine & Tujjar Sharief

Srinagar, Aug 07: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Thursday urged the divisional administration to make comprehensive arrangements for the ongoing “Ayam-e-Urs’ and the forthcoming Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Mehboobul Aalam Sheikh Hamza Maqdoomi (RA) at the revered Makhdoom Sahib Shrine in Srinagar and Tujjar Sharief, Sopore.In a statement issued here, Sagar emphasised the significance of the Urs in the religious and spiritual calendar of the valley and highlighted the large number of devotees who throng the shrine during the auspicious days. He called upon the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply, proper sanitation, adequate public transport, and healthcare facilities in and around the shrine premises.”The legacy of Hazrat Mehboobul Aalam (RA) continues to spiritually enrich generations. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the devotees can observe the Urs with peace, dignity, and all necessary facilities,” Sagar said.The party’s Chief Spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, also echoed the sentiments expressed by Sagar, underscoring the importance of honouring the spiritual heritage of Kashmir and ensuring that all necessary civic and logistical arrangements are in place well ahead of time. He called for inter-departmental coordination, particularly between the Waqf Board, local administration, and health services.Both leaders urged the deployment of emergency medical teams, traffic regulation mechanisms, and civic support personnel during the peak days of the Urs to avoid any inconvenience to the visiting devotees.The duo expressed hope that the administration would act promptly and responsibly to facilitate the smooth and dignified observance of this spiritually significant occasion.