Sagar reviews preparations for Sheikh Abdullah’s death anniversary

Srinagar, Sept 05: National Conference (NC) General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar chaired a high-level meeting of party office bearers at the party headquarters here to review preparations for the upcoming death anniversary of “Sher-e-Kashmir” Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

The meeting focused on the arrangements for the main commemorative event, scheduled to take place at the Qaid Mazar in Naseem Bagh. The General Secretary’s office has already issued a comprehensive poster outlining the complete programme for the occasion, the party said in a statement issued here.

In addition to the central event at Naseem Bagh, similar commemorative functions will be held across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at all district headquarters, reflecting the widespread reverence for Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and his legacy.

The meeting also addressed the evolving flood situation in the region. Party functionaries acknowledged and appreciated the proactive measures taken by the Omar Abdullah-led government to mitigate the impact of the floods. The participants expressed their unwavering solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, extending their full support to those affected by the current crisis.

Among those in attendance at the meeting were Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Kashmir Showkat Mir, District President Srinagar Peer Afaq, Provincial President of the Women’s Wing Kashmir Engineer Sabiya Qadri, and Provincial Secretary Syed Tawqeer.