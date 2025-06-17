Sagar reviews arrangements for 7th Muharram Hassanabad procession

Srinagar, Jun 16: National Conference (NC) General Secretary and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Khanyar, Ali Mohammad Sagar on Monday presided over a high-level meeting at Imam Bargah Hassanabad to review and finalise preparations for the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram, with a special focus on the historic 7th Muharram procession that passes through Hassanabad, Rainawari.

Senior officials from the district administration, police, health, PHE, PDD, SMC, and other concerned departments attended the meeting. The discussions centred around ensuring robust arrangements in key areas such as security, sanitation, water supply, electricity, traffic regulation, and medical facilities.

Sagar stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination to facilitate a dignified and smooth observance of Muharram. Highlighting the religious and cultural importance of the 7th Muharram procession, he directed the officials to ensure that all logistical and infrastructural needs are addressed promptly.

He emphasised that the sanctity of the occasion must be upheld, urging the administration to work with full dedication and sensitivity to the sentiments of the mourners. Particular attention was given to traffic management and public safety to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.

The NC General Secretary expressed confidence that with committed efforts, the administration will ensure a peaceful and well-organised observance of Muharram.