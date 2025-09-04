Sagar inspects Jhelum bund, reviews flood preparedness

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 03: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, accompanied by party legislators and functionaries, on Wednesday conducted an extensive inspection of the River Jhelum bunds at multiple locations across Srinagar to assess the current flood preparedness amid rising water levels.

During the tour, the delegation made a significant stop at the Flood Control Room at Zero Bridge, where concerned officers briefed Sagar on the emerging flood situation and the preventive measures being implemented to mitigate any potential threat.

Sagar expressed satisfaction over the level of preparedness and the alertness demonstrated by the officials and departments involved. He acknowledged the coordinated efforts of the administration and urged continuous vigilance. “We pray to the Almighty for the safety of the Kashmir Valley and hope we are spared from any flood-related calamity,” he added.

He was accompanied by Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, MLA Lal Chowk Ahsan Pardesi, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial Secretary Syed Tauqeer, District President Peer Afaq, YNC Provincial Secretary Sheikh Ovase and other party functionaries.

Sagar held telephonic conversations with several MLAs from various districts of Kashmir to get first-hand updates on the ground situation in their respective constituencies.

The visit comes in light of recent heavy rainfall and the subsequent rise in water levels in the Jhelum, prompting authorities to remain on high alert across the Valley.