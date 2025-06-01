Sagar calls for expediting work at S R Gunj Hospital

Srinagar, May 31: National Conference General Secretary and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Khanyar, Ali Mohammad Sagar on Saturday conducted a detailed inspection of ongoing construction at S R Gunj Hospital here.

During the visit, he assessed the project’s progress and issued immediate directives to accelerate critical infrastructure developments in the area.

The review was attended by senior officials, including the Chief Engineer of Smart City, Deputy Director F&ES, Additional Director CAPD North, Superintending Engineer R&B Core, Joint Commissioner Works SMC, Executive Engineers of City Roads and JKPDD, Assistant Engineers of NWR and SMC Works, along with other junior engineers. Additionally, he reviewed arrangements for public needs in anticipation of Eid Ul Azha.