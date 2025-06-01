Politics

Sagar calls for expediting work at S R Gunj Hospital

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, May 31: National Conference General Secretary and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Khanyar, Ali Mohammad Sagar on Saturday conducted a detailed inspection of ongoing construction at S R Gunj Hospital here.
During the visit, he assessed the project’s progress and issued immediate directives to accelerate critical infrastructure developments in the area.
The review was attended by senior officials, including the Chief Engineer of Smart City, Deputy Director F&ES, Additional Director CAPD North, Superintending Engineer R&B Core, Joint Commissioner Works SMC, Executive Engineers of City Roads and JKPDD, Assistant Engineers of NWR and SMC Works, along with other junior engineers. Additionally, he reviewed arrangements for public needs in anticipation of Eid Ul Azha.

 

No need to respond to Mufti, will show her clean way of politics: Jamaat
Bhagavad Gita beacon of wisdom to navigate modern challenges: Kavinder
‘Viksit Bharat Yatra’ addresses common man’s aspiration at doorstep: Dr Jitendra
Will restore Roshni scheme, ensure jobs if voted to power: Azad
Martyr of 1991 farmers’ agitation remembered in Vijaypur
Share This Article
Previous Article AAP stands by broken promise as ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ goes to drain: Chugh
Next Article Govt not serious about tackling unemployment in J&K: Bukhari
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Over 60 buses to ferry KPs for Kheer Bhawani Mela from Jammu today
Kashmir
Sakeena vows inclusive growth, spearheads dev drive in Kupwara
Kashmir
Govt committed to reviving tourism sector: Advisor Nasir Aslam
Kashmir
MP Ruhullah dismisses resignation ‘rumours’
Politics