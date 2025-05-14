Safety of our people is government’s topmost priority: Surinder Choudhary

Following the recent cross border shelling, Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, undertook an extensive visit to the border areas in Nowshera subdivision of Rajouri district.

During his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister visited the damaged houses, inspected the loss due to shelling, met with the affected families besides interacting with the border residents at various locations.

During the interaction, he assured that the government stands firmly with them in this hour of need and is actively mobilizing the resources and efforts to ensure that they don’t face any inconvenience.He also assured that the safety of every single resident living near the LOC is our topmost priority and best possible measures are being taken in this regard.

During the extensive tour, the Dy CM met several delegations at different locations in which the local residents apprised him of various issues which were mainly pertaining to construction of individual and community bunkers, compensation for their loss during recent cross border firing, water scarcity, unscheduled power cuts, link roads etc.

The Dy CM gave on spot instructions to the concerned officials to resolve their grievances and assured them that all their other genuine issues will be redressed in a phased manner.

In a step to safeguard lives and livelihoods, the Dy CM also assured that additional individual and community bunkers will be constructed at strategic locations based on requirements identified. “These bunkers will provide immediate safety during instances of cross-border shelling and are a critical component of the administration’s border protection strategy” he added.

The visit underlined the unwavering commitment of the Government towards the safety, security, and well-being of the people living in the border belt.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Pritam Lal Thapa and other district and sectoral officers accompanied the Dy CM during his visit.