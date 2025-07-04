Safe and adequate accommodation to all devotees is our top priority: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board’s Yatri Niwas Complex at Baltal, Ganderbal for pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The facility, developed by ONGC under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, will accommodate 800 pilgrims and also consist of a registration and security block.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, for their kind support to Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

He also thanked the ONGC for taking up the work for establishing Yatri Niwas at Sidhra Jammu, Baltal, Nunwan and Bijbehara at a cost of Rs 240 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Safe and adequate accommodation to all the devotees is our top priority. We are creating better facilities for the pilgrims, while securing the livelihood of local people and service providers. At present, the work of Yatri Niwas at Sidhra, Nunwan Phase-I and Bijbehara is going on. Yatri Niwas at Nunwan is expected to be completed before the month of October this year.

Widening of Tracks and installation of safety railings have ensured safe and hassle-free movement of pilgrims. Today the tracks are illuminated by grid power and this has provided great relief to the pilgrims and also provided an opportunity for 24×7 monitoring. Grid Power Connectivity from Panchtarni to Chandanwari will be ensured by next year,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also lauded the contribution of Police, Security forces, Administration, Shrine Board, executing agencies, engineers, laborers, sanitation workers, civil society groups, langar seva organizations, local people and all other stakeholders for the smooth conduct of Yatra.

During his visit to Baltal Base camp, the Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the service providers and devotees of Baba Barfani and extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe pilgrimage.

Addressing the media persons, the Lieutenant Governor said that more than 20,000 devotees have already performed darshan at the holy cave.

“Pilgrims are feeling blessed and excited to be part of this journey of faith and tradition. There is an atmosphere of celebration and enthusiasm in the entire J&K for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The people of Jammu Kashmir are extending a warm welcome to the devotees,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said pilgrims arriving earlier than stipulated date will be accommodated, however advised them to wait since those devotees who had prior registration would be given priority.

Ms. Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal; Shri Mian Mehar Ali, Member of Legislative Assembly from Kangan; Shri KN Rai, Member, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary and CEO SASB; Shri Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO ONGC; Ms.Vartika Shukla, Chairman and Managing Director Engineers India Limited; Shri Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, senior officials of Police, Administration, SASB, and devotees in large numbers were present at the inaugural ceremony.