Sadhus begin arriving in Jammu

Srinagar, June 29: As the countdown begins for the annual Amarnath Yatra, the historic Mandi Ram Temple in Jammu has come alive with chants of “Bam Bam Bhole,” as sadhus from across India gather ahead of the pilgrimage beginning July 3.

The temple, a traditional spiritual base for seers, is witnessing a steady influx of devotees who are preparing for the arduous journey to the holy Amarnath cave shrine, located at an altitude of over 12,700 feet.

Authorities have made comprehensive arrangements at the temple, ensuring the availability of accommodation, food, water, and sanitation. Enthusiasm among the sadhus is high, with many expressing unwavering faith and confidence in the improved security arrangements.

“The fear that once existed is gone after Operation Sindoor. Our devotion gives us strength, and we believe the Army and security forces will protect us,” said Prakash Nath, a sadhu from Uttar Pradesh, draped in saffron and smeared with ash.

Operation Sindoor was launched following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure across the Valley. Sadhus at the temple hailed the initiative as a morale booster for pilgrims.

“No act of terror can shake our resolve,” said Monohar Sharma, another ascetic. “This is more than a pilgrimage—it is our spiritual mission. We will continue to come, year after year, for Mahadev’s darshan.”

Officials at Mandi Ram Temple said dozens of sadhus have already arrived, with many more expected in the coming days. “All facilities are in place with support from local authorities and volunteer groups,” a temple official said.

The 38-day Yatra will begin on July 3 and conclude on August 16, drawing thousands of devotees to one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines.