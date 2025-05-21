Sadhotra visits shelling-hit border families, salutes ‘frontline defenders’

Jammu, May 20: National Conference (NC) Additional General Secretary, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra has lauded the “unmatched” courage and valour of the residents living along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), who continue to bear the brunt of cross-border shelling with fortitude and resolve.

“The border dwellers are the frontline defence of the nation, who have all along remained steadfast in standing up to hostile provocations from across the border,” Sadhotra said while interacting with the attendants of the shelling victims of Poonch, Mendhar and Nowshera during his visit to Government Medical College Rajouri.

He said these brave men, women, and children have faced repeated trauma and tragedy, yet remain firm in their commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and dignity of the nation.

Expressing deep concern over the human and material losses suffered by the border dwellers, the former minister said many families have lost loved ones and their homes, enduring unimaginable hardships.

“Despite such adversity, they have foiled the machinations of the enemy with unmatched determination,” he said, adding that the entire nation, in general and the people of Jammu and Kashmir in particular, stand in solidarity with them.

During his visit to various wards, Sadhotra personally enquired about the condition of the injured and was briefed by the doctors about the status of their medical conditions. He expressed hope that the best possible treatment is being provided and emphasised the need for continued care and attention. He listened to the concerns of the attendees and assured that the administration will be requested to address these earnestly.

The NC leader prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls who fell victim to shelling and conveyed heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. He said the Omar Abdullah-led government is taking all possible measures to mitigate the sufferings of those affected.

Sadhotra assured the residents present on the occasion that their courage will always be remembered and their welfare will remain a priority for both the government and the National Conference leadership.

He also visited Thandi Kassi and Dhangri to take a view of the damage caused due to Pak shelling on innocent unarmed civilians. “In Dhangri, a mother and son have been badly injured, are getting treatment at Amritsar,” he said.

While interacting with the victims of shelling, Sadhotra assured the family that the issue will be taken up with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.