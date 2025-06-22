Saddening that India is also not taking a stand: PDP leader Iltija Mufti on US strikes on Iran

PDP leader Iltija Mufti has appealed to the Central goverment to arrest the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack and stated that tourism halted in Pahalgam, “crippling” the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Her remarks come after NIA said on Sunday that it has arrested two men, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, for harbouring terrorists involved in the April 22 terror attack in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in the union territory.

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said, “Whatever happened in Pahalgam … is completely condemnable, it was a dastardly attack…Tourism has stopped in Pahalgam, the economy of Jammu and Kashmir has crippled… Because tourism is the backbone of our economy, I appeal to the government to arrest those who carried out this attack as soon as possible, and do some confidence-building measures with the people here.”

Furthermore, PDP leader expressed disappointment over the silence of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on US attack of three nuclear sites in Iran on Sunday. She also criticised the Centre’s silence on the Palestine issue, stating “Iran stands for the Palestinian people”.

“It’s very sad, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been silent. But India has always taken a pro-Palestine stand. Iran also stands for the Palestinian people. America attacked Iran, and it’s highly unfortunate. But, the more saddening thing is that India is also not taking the stand that it should, after all, Iran stands for the Palestinian people,” she said

The Israeli Air Force on Sunday launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting military sites in western Iran, shortly after Iranian missile attacks injured civilians in Israel.In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “The IAF has begun a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran.

Additionally, this morning, the IAF struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralised the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago.”

According to Israel’s state news agency TPS, missile impacts were reported in several parts of the country, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and central Israel. Air raid alarms were heard again in northern regions, and residents were told to stay inside bomb shelters after another wave of missiles was detected.

During the intervening hours of Saturday and Sunday, US and Israel targeted Iran’s nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Fardow is Iran’s main enrichment location for uranium enrichment to 60 per cent.

In his first public remarks following the strikes, President Trump warned that further action could be taken if Tehran fails to agree to a satisfactory peace settlement.”There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we’ve witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said in his address to the nation from the White House on Saturday (local time). (ANI)