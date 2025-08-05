“Saddened”: PM Modi mourns demise of former Governor Satyapal Malik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the passing of former Governor Satyapal Malik and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Satyapal Malik Ji. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Expressing profound grief, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla mourned the demise of the former Governor Malik. He also prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

“The passing of Shri Satya Pal Malik Ji, former Governor and member of the 9th Lok Sabha, is extremely sorrowful. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the grieving family and supporters,” Om Birla posted on X.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik passed away in the national capital on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

The 79-year-old leader breathed his last at 1.10 pm today at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, according to Malik’s Personal Secretary, KS Rana.

Satyapal Malik served as the last Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019. It was during his tenure that Article 370 was abrogated by the Central government, converting the former state into two Union Territories.

Inspired by the socialist ideology of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Satyapal Malik entered politics in 1965-66. His leadership qualities were evident early on, as he served as the President of the Meerut College Students’ Union in 1966-67 and later as the President of the Students’ Union of the then Meerut University (now Chaudhary Charan Singh University) in 1968-69.

He made his legislative debut in 1974, winning the Baghpat Assembly seat on the ticket of the Bharatiya Kranti Dal and was appointed the party’s Chief Whip in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. His growing stature within the political landscape led to his appointment as the All-India General Secretary of the newly formed Lok Dal in 1975. In 1980, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Lok Dal.

After a brief political hiatus, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004 and contested from the Baghpat Lok Sabha seat. In the following years, he rose steadily within the party ranks, serving as the Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh BJP (2005-06), All-India Incharge of the BJP Kisan Morcha (2009), and later as National Vice President of the BJP in 2012. He played a key role in shaping the party’s agricultural manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and was reappointed as National Vice President the same year, where he addressed several farmer rallies across the country.

In recognition of his long-standing contribution to public life, he was appointed the Governor of Bihar in 2017. A year later, on August 23, 2018, he took oath as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Throughout his political career, he has held various significant posts, including Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (1974-77), Member of Parliament in both the Rajya Sabha (1980-84, 1986-89) and Lok Sabha (1989-91), and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism from April to November 1990. He also served as a member of the Panel of Chairmen in the Rajya Sabha and the Panel of Speakers in the Lok Sabha during his tenure. (ANI)