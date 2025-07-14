“Sad if she loses her life”: SC on Centre’s limitation to save Indian nurse on death row in Yemen over murder charge

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed sadness over the Indian government’s submission that there is not much it can do to intervene and save Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing the death penalty in a murder case in Yemen.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea seeking directions to the Indian government to save Priya from Yemen death row, through diplomatic channel negotiations.

The counsel who appeared for Priya informed the Court that the only remaining option to save her is through a blood money settlement, provided the family of the deceased is willing to accept it.

The Attorney General of India (AGI) stated that the Indian government is making every possible effort to help Priya. He further informed the Court that talks are ongoing with Yemeni authorities, including the public prosecutor handling Priya’s case, to secure a suspension of the execution order until negotiations can be pursued.

However, the AGI also admitted that the Indian government’s ability to intervene is limited, describing it as “a very complex issue,” adding, “there’s no way we can know what’s happening (in Yemen).”

“There’s nothing much that we can do… It’s not like any other part of the world (where possible negotiations can be carried out)”, the AGI stated.

Hearing the Central government’s submission, Justice Sandeep Mehta expressed deep concern and remarked that it would be “very sad if she (Priya) were to lose her life.

After hearing submissions from both Priya’s counsel and the AGI, the Supreme Court scheduled the matter for further hearing on Friday, July 18.

“The parties may apprise the Court on the next date about the status of the case,” the bench stated in its order. (ANI)