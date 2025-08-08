Sacred Syncretism in Focus: Delhi Conference Revives Shaivism–Sufism Harmony in Kashmir

In a powerful celebration of Kashmir’s shared spiritual heritage, the “Reviving Sacred Syncretism: Shaivism & Sufism in Kashmir” conference brought together leading interfaith voices at the India International Centre.

The historic halls of the India International Centre echoed with words of wisdom, harmony, and spiritual unity as a distinguished gathering of scholars, spiritual leaders, and cultural visionaries came together for a landmark conference.

Jointly organised by Shri Rakesh Sapru, National Mission for Unity & Brotherhood, and Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Chairman of the Chishty Foundation, Ajmer Sharif, the event aimed to rekindle the centuries-old tradition of peaceful coexistence and shared mystical heritage between Kashmiri Shaivism and Sufi thought.

The gathering saw the presence of eminent interfaith leaders under the umbrella of Bhartiya Sarv Dharam Sansad, including Swami Sushil Goswami Maharaj, Acharya Vivek Muni, Sardar Paramjit Singh Chandok, Marazban Nariman Zaiwala, Dr. A.K. Merchant, alongside Kashmiri students and a host of prominent dignitaries from across the nation.

In his deeply moving keynote, Haji Syed Salman Chishty emphasized on the message of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz which has always been “Love towards all, Malice towards None” as well as shared a deep insight about the mystics of Kashmir — be they Shaivite yogis or Sufi dervishes — “Immersions from the inner fountain of love, renunciation, and remembrance of the Divine.” He called for a revival of this “sacred syncretism” as an antidote to the fragmentation of the modern age, stressing that the people of Kashmir have historically embodied a living example of interreligious harmony.

Acharya Vivek Muni — Brought a Jain philosophical lens to the conversation, stressing ahimsa (non-violence) as the binding force between mystical traditions. He noted that “true religion is not about conversion but about conversation.”

Sardar Paramjit Singh Chandok — Representing the Sikh faith, he reflected on Kashmir’s shared heritage of kirtan and sama, observing that “music, like love, dissolves all boundaries.”

Marazban Nariman Zaiwala — Spoke on the Parsi Zoroastrian ethos of truth and righteous living, drawing parallels between the Gathas of Zarathustra and the mystical poetry of both Kashmiri Shaivites and Sufis.

Dr. A.K. Merchant — Highlighted the Baha’i commitment to unity in diversity, observing that Kashmir’s syncretic history mirrors the Baha’i vision of humanity as one family.

Shri Rakesh Sapru — As co-organiser, he shared personal memories of Kashmir’s cultural pluralism before the era of conflict, urging a return to “the valley of saints” through interfaith education and community dialogue.

The active participation of Kashmiri students lent the event a vibrant and hopeful atmosphere. Their voices, filled with longing for peace and unity, reminded all present of the urgent need to translate words into action.

The conference concluded with a joint declaration to foster ongoing dialogue, cultural exchanges, and interfaith programs in Kashmir, affirming that the revival of its syncretic heritage is both a spiritual and social necessity.