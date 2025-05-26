SACPPE holds session to safeguard children from unexploded shells in Uri

Uri, May 25: Amid growing concerns over the lingering threat of explosive remnants from recent heavy shelling in border areas, the South Asia Centre for Peace and People’s Empowerment (SACPPE), a Srinagar-based civil society organisation, conducted a crucial Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (EORE) session in the frontier town of Uri in Baramulla district.

The session, held at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, aimed to raise awareness among children, teachers and local residents about the hidden dangers posed by unexploded ordnance (UXO). The primary goal of the initiative was to reduce the risk of injury and death due to UXOs through community-centred education, thereby fostering a culture of safety and preparedness among the population—especially children, who are most vulnerable in conflict-affected areas.

Part of SACPPE’s UNICEF India-supported EORE programme, the event brought together key stakeholders including students, educators, and grassroots community members. Informational, Educational, and Communication (IEC) materials were distributed to reinforce the safety messages and provide practical guidance on identifying, avoiding, and reporting suspicious objects.

In a strong example of inter-agency collaboration, the session was organised in partnership with the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), ensuring both psychological and emergency response perspectives were integrated into the training. The session also included mental health inputs by IMHANS professionals to address trauma and stress in children, and interactive activities designed to engage students and educators alike. The emphasis on mental health addressed the trauma and anxiety children often experience in conflict-prone regions. Experts from UNICEF’s Srinagar outpost were also present to provide technical guidance and strategic support, underlining the international community’s engagement with grassroots efforts to protect children in high-risk zones. “This initiative is about more than just an awareness. It is about empowering children and communities with knowledge that can save lives,” said a representative from SACPPE. “Children, especially in border areas like Uri, are most vulnerable. Our goal is to make safety a shared responsibility.” Zonal Educational Officer (ZEO) Uri, Javed Gani Banday, and Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Uri, Manzoor Ahmad Chalkoo, highlighted that with many parts of Kashmir’s border belts littered with unexploded ordnance, such educational initiatives have become increasingly important. They expressed hope that regular awareness programmes like these will build resilience among young learners. “We live with fear,” said one teacher. “But today, we walked away with knowledge. That makes all the difference.” SACPPE plans to expand these awareness drives to other vulnerable areas in Kashmir in the coming months. The organisation remains committed to ensuring that children are not only informed and alert, but also emotionally equipped to navigate the dangers of growing up in border areas marked by conflict and insecurity.