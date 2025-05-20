S.J.M Gillani appointed Special DG Coordination PHQ

Government on Tuesday appointed with immediate effect S.J.M Gillani (IPS) as Special DG Coordination PHQ.

According to government order, the 1994-IPS officer shall continue to hold charge of MD, J&K Police Housing Corporation. Gillani was also holding the additional charge of Commandant General, Home Guards, Civil Defence and SDRF, J&K.

Also Alok Kumar, IPS (1997), Director, J&K Fire and Emergency Services, has been asked to hold the charge of Commandant General, Home Guards, Civil Defence. (GNS)