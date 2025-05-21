Kashmir

S.J.M. Gillani appointed Special DG Coordination, PHQ

Srinagar, May 20: The government on Tuesday appointed S.J.M. Gillani, a 1994-batch IPS officer, as the Special Director General (Coordination) at Police Headquarters with immediate effect.
As per the official order, Gillani will also continue serving as the Managing Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation. He had additionally been overseeing the role of Commandant General for Home Guards, Civil Defence, and SDRF.
Meanwhile, Alok Kumar, a 1997-batch IPS officer currently serving as Director of J&K Fire and Emergency Services, has been assigned the additional responsibility of Commandant General, Home Guards and Civil Defence.

 

 

 

