Russia develops First mRNA Cancer Vaccine, awaits final approval

In a major breakthrough for oncology, Russia has developed Enteromix, the world’s first mRNA-based cancer vaccine, which has shown 100% efficacy and safety in clinical trials. The vaccine successfully reduced and destroyed large tumors in patients, offering fresh hope for millions battling the disease.

According to Russia Today (RT), Enteromix is now awaiting final clearance from the Ministry of Health before mass rollout. The vaccine has already entered early clinical use at select oncology centers in Russia.

Built on the same mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines, Enteromix is a next-generation immunotherapy tailored to each patient. Unlike chemotherapy or radiation, it precisely targets and eliminates cancer cells without damaging healthy tissue. Notably, no serious side effects were reported during trials.

Developed by the Russian Ministry of Health’s National Medical Research Radiological Centre in collaboration with the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology (EIMB), the vaccine is administered via intramuscular injection.

Who can benefit?

Patients with lung, breast, colorectal, pancreatic cancers, hereditary cancer syndromes (such as BRCA1/2), chemotherapy-resistant tumors, and even immunocompromised individuals intolerant to conventional therapies are among those who may benefit.

With final approval pending, Enteromix is being hailed as a potential game-changer in the fight against cancer.