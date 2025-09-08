BreakingKashmir

Ruhullah Mehdi terms PSA against MLA Mehraj Malik “Unjustifiable, Repressive”

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Senior National Conference leader and Member Parliament Srinagar Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Monday said invoking the Public Safety Act (PSA) against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik is “unjustifiable” and amounts to suppression rather than justice.

“If an elected representative has erred, he must be questioned and dealt with under due process of law. That is how accountability works in a democracy,” Ruhullah said in a statement.

He said the PSA, meant for exceptional cases of grave security threats, has been “repeatedly misused in Jammu & Kashmir” to detain individuals on vague and arbitrary grounds. “It has effectively become a tool to silence voices. Such misuse erodes public trust in institutions and reduces a legal safeguard into an instrument of suppression,” he added.

While condemning the “abusive language” used by Malik, Ruhullah maintained that invoking PSA against him “is not justice, it is repression.”

