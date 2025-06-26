Rugby Championship Kicks Off in Bandipore Under Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyaan Theme

Bandipore, June 25: The District Official Rugby Championship Bandipore 2025 was inaugurated Wednesday with a great enthusiasm at Government Higher Secondary School Nadihal, Bandipore. The event was formally inaugurated by the Worthy Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipore, Zaffar Hussain Shawl, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Veteran sports personality and Former Zonal Physical Education Officer Sunnaullah Mir was present as the Guest of Honour, alongside the dedicated staff of GHSS Nadihal and officials from the Department of Youth Services and Sports.The championship witnessed vibrant participation from over 26 boys’ and girls’ teams, representing various clubs and regions across District Bandipore. Teams from all age categories are competing with passion and determination.

In his address to the young rugby athletes, ADC Shri Zaffar Hussain Shawl expressed deep appreciation for their commitment and spirit. “Rugby is a unique and globally recognized sport, and witnessing our Bandipore athletes, many of whom have represented at the national level, is truly inspiring,” he said. He lauded the efforts of the organisers and emphasized the need for such initiatives, especially during times when the youth need positive engagement to steer away from harmful distractions. The championship is being held under the banner of Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyaan, reinforcing the message of a drug-free and empowered youth.

Shri Faisal Ali Dar, Brand Ambassador of Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyaan and a prominent youth mentor, also addressed the gathering. “This is not just a game. It’s a movement—a stand against drug abuse. Sports is one of the strongest platforms to inspire and channelise our youth toward a better future,” he remarked. He thanked the District Administration Bandipore and Youth Services and Sports Department for their continued support and guidance. “This is a war against drugs, and we must fight it together as responsible citizens,” Dar added. He further stated that this championship will serve as a stepping stone for many talented athletes to prove themselves at higher levels. He also shared that a strong representation from Bandipore is expected in the upcoming J&K UT Level Rugby Championship scheduled to be held in Srinagar.The championship not only highlights the growing interest in rugby in the region but also sends a powerful message of unity, discipline, and resilience through sports.