RTI portal fully functional, operating without any technical disruptions: IT Deptt

The Information Technology department has rebutted a news item titled “Technical glitch renders J&K RTI portal defunct, chokes information” published by Greater Kashmir on 9th July 2025, saying that the contents of the article are factually incorrect and do not reflect the actual status of the J&K RTI portal.

As per the department, the RTI portal (https://rtionline.jk.gov.in/) is fully functional and operating without any technical disruption as confirmed by NIC (National Informatics Centre), which manages the backend operations of the portal.

The official usage data clearly indicates that the portal is fully operational and effectively serving its purpose. Since its launch on January 10, 2025 the portal has received over 15,800 RTI applications, with 11,631 already disposed of and 4,260 currently under process. In last one month, more than 3,200 applications were filed, reflecting strong public engagement and the system’s reliability. In the last one week alone, 662 applications were submitted, including 86 in last 24 hours.

The department further said that the portal is accessible round the clock to deliver its services to applicants and if any applicant is facing difficulties, a dedicated help desk is available, and queries can be directed to [email protected]. The information regarding helpdesk is already mentioned in RTI Portal.

The IT Department reiterates its commitment to transparency, digital governance, and timely dissemination of information under the RTI framework and citizens are encouraged to continue using the portal without hesitation.