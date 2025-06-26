Sports

RSGC Four Ball Best Ball Golf Tournament 2025 : Mushtaq Tramboo& Shabir Bhat Clinch Final

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 25: Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) Tournament Four Ball Best Ball (partners by choice) which was played over five rounds, on Match Play Knockout basis, was won by Mushtaq ATramboo and Shabir A Bhat. In a keenly contested final, they defeated Khurshed ABaddo and. Umar Y. Mir on the hole 14 by a margin of 6 up.

The Tournament featured a 40 prominent Golfers from the club and a total number of 19 Matches were played. The Tournament witnessed keen contests and some of the Matches extended to extra holes and were decided on sudden death basis.The Secretary RSGC and Tournament Committee congratulated the winning pair and appreciated their hard work dedication and sportsmanship in winning the said Tournament. They also thanked and congratulated all the other participants for making the Tournament exciting and competitive till the very end.

Team selected for 44th Senior National Softball Championship
DC Srinagar inaugurates Inter-Zonal Sports competitions at Indoor Stadium
Secretary Sports Council convenes meeting in Kashmir division
DPS Srinagar wins Inter-DPS Football National Championship 2023
Five boys from South Kashmir to represent India at Mazury Curling Championship in Poland
Share This Article
Previous Article Apni Party will keep holding J&K govt accountable, says Altaf Bukhari
Next Article MP Er Rashid sanctions Rs 41 lakh for Bedreshi Lift Irrigation Scheme: AIP
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

MP Er Rashid sanctions Rs 41 lakh for Bedreshi Lift Irrigation Scheme: AIP
Politics
Apni Party will keep holding J&K govt accountable, says Altaf Bukhari
Politics
District Rugby Championship 2025 Kicks Off in Baramulla
Sports
Full statehood should be restored to J&K: Congress MP
Politics