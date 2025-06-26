RSGC Four Ball Best Ball Golf Tournament 2025 : Mushtaq Tramboo& Shabir Bhat Clinch Final

Srinagar, June 25: Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) Tournament Four Ball Best Ball (partners by choice) which was played over five rounds, on Match Play Knockout basis, was won by Mushtaq ATramboo and Shabir A Bhat. In a keenly contested final, they defeated Khurshed ABaddo and. Umar Y. Mir on the hole 14 by a margin of 6 up.

The Tournament featured a 40 prominent Golfers from the club and a total number of 19 Matches were played. The Tournament witnessed keen contests and some of the Matches extended to extra holes and were decided on sudden death basis.The Secretary RSGC and Tournament Committee congratulated the winning pair and appreciated their hard work dedication and sportsmanship in winning the said Tournament. They also thanked and congratulated all the other participants for making the Tournament exciting and competitive till the very end.