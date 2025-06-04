Rs 90k fine imposed on erring FBOs under FS&SA at Handwara

Additional Deputy Commissioner, (ADC), Handwara, Javed Naseem Masoodi, who is also Adjudicating officer Handwara today imposed a fine of Rs.90,000 on various erring Food Business operators (FBOs) for violations of various provisions of Food Safety and Standard Act (FS&SA) 2006.

The fine was imposed on the erring traders (for miss branded and sub standard food) during the proceeding of cases related to the FS&SA Act 2006 which were listed before the Adjudicating officer.

The Adjudicating officer warned them to abide by the legal regulations adding that non-compliance of Food Safety and Standards Act-2006 and rules there under by the food business operators will be dealt with more strictness in coming time.