Rs 35 Cr already spent, why shift GMC Handwara now: Choudhary Ramzan

Handwara, Aug 17: Days after Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced that the Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara would be shifted from its present site at Chogal to Natnusa, former minister and senior National Conference (NC) leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan on Sunday voiced strong opposition to the move, saying it was unfair to relocate the project at such an advanced stage.Speaking to media in Handwara, former NC Minister reminded that the GMC was sanctioned with a capacity of 500 beds, of which 300 have already been completed while construction on the remaining 200 is underway at the current location. He said around ₹35 crore had already been spent on the project at Chogal and locals had suffered major losses after cutting down their orchards to make land available. “We don’t understand why some people are interested in shifting this GMC from Chogal to Natnusa. People have sacrificed land, and it is unfair to change the location now,” Ramzan said. He added that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister to convince him to retain the project at Chogal. Ramzan argued that the Health Ministry had failed to even inspect three other sites that were available before rushing to announce the shift.The NC leader also dismissed speculation that the district hospital could be shifted to Natnusa. “Some people are saying they will shift the district hospital to Natnusa, which will never happen. They must listen to the voice of the people,” he said firmly.The GMC Handwara is one among several medical colleges sanctioned by the central government to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. The college was planned at Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district to reduce the burden on Srinagar hospitals and to provide modern healthcare facilities to people living near the Line of Control and in remote hilly regions. Land for the project was originally allotted at Chogal village, where locals gave up large tracts of orchard land after government assurances of compensation and future benefits. For many residents, the GMC was envisioned not only as a healthcare institution but also as a source of local employment and regional development.But the project has been plagued by delays and controversy from the start. Locals say construction has moved at a snail’s pace despite repeated deadlines, with only a few structures visible on the ground. Authorities, however, maintain that the bulk of the infrastructure is still in the pipeline. The latest controversy erupted after Sakina Itoo’s announcement that the GMC would be relocated to Natnusa, citing flood concerns at the Chogal site. Her remarks triggered protests across Handwara, with residents arguing that the government could not simply alter the project after crores had already been spent.For residents of Chogal and adjoining villages, however, the issue is straightforward. They say any move to shift the GMC is nothing less than betrayal. “We suffered losses in the hope of better health facilities for our future generations. The government must respect its commitment,” said a local elder during a protest.