RPO conducts inspection of Post Office Passport Seva Kendra at Anantnag

1 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 19: Srinagar, Regional Passport Officer, Srinagar, B S Rawat Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK), Anantnag.  A statement issued here the objective of the visit was to review the functioning of the Kendra and to further streamline services being provided to citizens. “During the inspection, Rawat interacted with applicants present at the Kendra and sought their feedback and suggestions regarding the facilities and services. He also issued necessary guidance to the staff for ensuring quick, efficient and hassle-free delivery of passport services. The Regional Passport Officer emphasised that the passport issuance process must remain transparent, citizen-friendly and time-bound in order to fulfil the objectives of the Passport Seva Programme,” the statement said.

