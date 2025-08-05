Royal Springs Golf Course Celebrates Caddy Community with Welfare Tournament 2025

Srinagar, Aug 04: The Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) Monday hosted the Caddies Welfare Tournament 2025, an event dedicated to the welfare, recognition and encouragement of its caddy community.

A total of 72 caddies participated enthusiastically in the team-based competition, which featured a spirited contest between Team Blue and Team Green. Team Blue emerged as the winner of the tournament. The event provided a platform for recreational encouragement and reaffirmed RSGC’s ongoing commitment to the well-being and morale of the caddy community.

The participating caddies expressed heartfelt appreciation to the organisers and RSGC management for offering them this valuable opportunity to display their skills in a professionally managed setting. The event was conducted in a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship, further strengthening the bonds within the RSGC community.

Senior politician and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, accompanied by senior members of RSGC. They attended the prize distribution ceremony, interacted warmly with the participants and urged the caddies to maintain proper golfing etiquette on the course. Dr Abdullah also appreciated the management for maintaining the golf course to high standards and congratulated the Secretary RSGC, Ghalib Mohiuddin, and the RSGC team for the same. He mentioned that similar tournaments will be held in Pahalgam and other golf courses in the future as well.

The event concluded on a high note, leaving lasting memories and significantly boosting morale among the caddies, further reflecting RSGC’s dedication to inclusivity and support for its entire golfing family.

Spot prizes:

Closest to the Pin: Tariq Ahmad Najar (4’-5”) on the 12th Hole

Straight Drive: Ajaz Ahmad Dar on the 4th Hole

Longest Drive: Mushtaq Ahmad Dar – 364 yards on the 18th Hole