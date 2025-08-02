Rotten meat seizure in Srinagar : Asst Comm’r urges public to report substandard food products via helpline 104

Srinagar, Aug 01: A day after the Food Safety Department and DFCO seized and destroyed 1,200 kilograms of rotten meat in Srinagar, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Hilal Ahmad Mir provided further details about the incident and ongoing investigations.Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Mir confirmed that the foul-smelling, decomposed meat was brought from outside the region and had been dumped in the industrial area of Zakura, Srinagar. “The meat was stored there and was about to be transported when we received specific input,” he said.He added, “As soon as we got the information, our team swung into action, reached the spot, and seized the entire consignment. It was found to be unfit for consumption and was properly destroyed as per protocol.”The officer said the department not only acts on specific leads but also routinely monitors markets across the valley to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to consumers. “This is a continuous process. We remain vigilant to prevent any compromise on food safety,” he said.Mir appealed to the public to report any suspicious or substandard food products. “We have already issued a toll-free helpline – 104 – where consumers can lodge complaints. Our team ensures quick follow-up action,” he said.Commenting on the risks of meat transported from outside, the Assistant Commissioner said, “Such products are highly perishable. If they are not kept in a temperature-controlled environment, they quickly decompose and become unsafe. In this case, the meat was not stored properly.”The department has now launched an investigation into how the unsafe meat entered Srinagar and is working to identify those involved in the supply chain.