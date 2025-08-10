Kashmir

Rotten meat, kababs, momos destroyed in Zainapora, Kokernag market raids

Authorities fine eateries Rs 18,000, issue notices to six restaurants over hygiene violations

Younus Rashid
1 Min Read

Anantnag, Aug 09: The sub-divisional administrations in Kokernag (Anantnag) and Zainapora (Shopian) destroyed large quantities of substandard food during intensified market inspections, officials said.In Zainapora, SDM Bilal Ahmad said the drive covered Zainapora, Herman, Barbugh, and Chitragam. Inspection teams destroyed 75 kilograms of meat, kababs, and other items, along with 20 kilograms of momos found unfit for consumption.He said that six restaurants were served notices over hygiene lapses and warned to maintain proper sanitary standards.Meanwhile, in Kokernag, a joint inspection by the Tehsil Office, SHO Kokernag, CAPD, and the Municipal Committee found 25 rotten ristas and 15 kababs at an eatery in Vailoo.SDM Kokernag Suheel Ahmad Lone said a fine of ₹18,000 was imposed on the spot and the food was destroyed.

