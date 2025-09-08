SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 08: Rohit Bhat, Festival Director, The International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS), called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha and briefed him on the upcoming edition of the Film Festival.
Rohit Bhat, Festival Director TIFFS Calls on LG Sinha
Sign Up For Daily Newsletter
Be keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Leave a Comment Leave a Comment
Stay Connected
Latest News
Recent Posts
- Rohit Bhat, Festival Director TIFFS Calls on LG Sinha
- Kulgam Encounter : Another Terrorist Killed; Toll 2
- Israel: Five killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem bus shooting
- LG Sinha Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi, J.P. Nadda for Sanctioning 50 MBBS Seats for SMVDIME
- “Without proper infrastructure, cricket in J&K won’t progress”: Azharuddin