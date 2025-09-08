Breaking

Rohit Bhat, Festival Director TIFFS Calls on LG Sinha 

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 08:  Rohit Bhat, Festival Director, The International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS), called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha and briefed him on the upcoming edition of the Film Festival.

