Robbing incident : Accused youth paraded outside GMC

Jammu, June 24: A youth from Kashmir, accused of chain snatching and robbing was on Tuesday paraded by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) on the roads by making him sit on the bonnet of the Police vehicle outside Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H).

He was made to sit on a moving police vehicle’s bonnet after people caught him outside GMC.

“His name is Ishraq Ahmed, s/o Nisar Ahmed and he is a resident of Uri Baramullah,” SHO Bakshi Nagar Police Station, Azad Manhas informed Rising Kashmir, while adding, “He is in the custody of police at police post of GMC”.

Meanwhile, taking strong notice of the matter after the video of public parade of the accused went viral, the SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The SHO said that the accused is a habitudinal offender and is involved in chain snatching incidents and some cases against the accused have also been registered at Domana Police Station.

The accused was nabbed today during a snatching attempt outside GMC. He was nabbed by the people after which he retaliated by attacking a man with a knife, causing injuries on his hand, the SHO said.

“He tried to escape but the police personnel patrolling the area chased and nabbed him,” the SHO said.

“This act of Police personnel (parading the accused) is unprofessional and calls for stern action,” the SSP Jammu, said. An inquiry has been ordered and report sought within a week.

The inquiry will be conducted by SDPO City North, the SSP said.