Road Accident in Udhampur leaves Two Dead, One Injured 

Atleast two people were killed while as one person was injured in a road accident near Prince Dhaba in Udhampur district on Friday.

Officials told GNS that a swift car with registration number JK21K-9427 lost control near Prince Dhaba while travelling Jammu towards Udhampur.

Two people were killed, and one person was injured in the incident, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Verma(40) son of Faquir Chand resident of RS Pura and Ashik Kumar. The injured has been identified as Sham Singh Rajput(35) resident of RS Pura.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

