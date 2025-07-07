BreakingKashmir

Road Accident in South Kashmir’s Pulwama Leaves Two Dead, Two Injured 

Arif Khan
2 Min Read

Pulwama, July 07: In a tragic road accident during the night hours in the Galander area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, two persons lost their lives and two others sustained injuries.

According to officials, the mishap involved a black Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number JK02DQ-2585, which was reportedly hit by an unknown vehicle. The Scorpio was being driven by Jhonty, son of Tarseem Lal, a resident of Mershiwala, Akhnoor (Jammu), and was carrying three other passengers at the time.

As per BMO Pampore, Sonu Kumar, son of Ashok Kumar, a resident of Dabsora, Jammu, was brought dead to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Pampore following the accident. Jhonty, the driver, was shifted in critical condition to JVC Bemina, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His body was subsequently brought to SDH Pampore for postmortem.

The two injured passengers have been identified as; Himat, 25 years old, son of Desh Raj, resident of Chadi, Jammu.

Daman Kumar, 27 years old, son of Vijay Kumar, resident of Chadi, Jammu.

The identity of the vehicle that collided with the Scorpio remains unknown. Both are currently undergoing treatment.Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and initiated an investigation into the incident.

