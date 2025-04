Atleast nine people including seven females were injured after their vehicle met with an accident near Kota in Dhargloon area of Mendhar in Poonch district on Thursday.

Officials said that a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK03C-5203 lost its control and fell down 100 meters into gorge near Kota in Dhargloon.

In this incident nine people were injured who were shifted to SDH Mendhar for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

More details are awaited.(GNS)