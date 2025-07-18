BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Road Accident in J&K's Kathua Leaves One Dead, One Injured 

Jammu, July 18: One Person was killed and another one was injured in a road accident on Bani Basohli road at Duara area of Kathua on Friday.

Officials told GNS that a bike was involved in an accident today on the Bani-Basohli road. In the incident, the bike rider and its pillion rider were injured.

Both the injured were shifted to SDH Basohli, where one of the injured succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Soon Singh, son of Man Singh. The injured has been identified as Satbir Singh, son of Chamail Singh, a resident of Roulka. The injured has been referred to GMC Kathua for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS).

