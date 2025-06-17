Road Accident at Srinagar’s Rajbagh Riverfront leaves Two Minors injured 

Srinagar, June 17: An unfortunate road accident occurred today in front of the Rajbagh Riverfront area of Srinagar involving two minors.

The duo was riding a Splendor motorcycle without a number plate when a load carrier vehicle allegedly hit them and fled from the scene.

Acting swiftly, personnel from the Srinagar Traffic Police responded to the incident and rushed both injured minors to the nearest hospital. As per initial reports from the hospital authorities, their condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, the load carrier involved in the accident was intercepted and detained at a checkpoint shortly after the incident. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Authorities urge all citizens, especially minors, to avoid riding two-wheelers without proper documentation and safety measures. The Traffic Police remains committed to ensuring public safety and enforcing traffic regulations across the city.