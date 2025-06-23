Breaking

Road Accident at SIDCO Pulwama Leaves Two Injured, One Critical

Agencies
Two persons sustained injuries, one of them critically, after a vehicle hit a road divider at SIDCO Pulwama on Sunday.

Official sources told GNS that a Mahindra Bolero bearing registration number JK13E-0711 lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider, resulting in injuries to both occupants.

The injured have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Mir, son of Gh. Mohd Mir, resident of Prichoo Pulwama, and Mushtaq Ahmad Bajran, son of Kallu Bajran, resident of Kathahalan Keller, Shopian.

They said Mushtaq Ahmad Bajran was critically injured in the mishap and was referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment. The condition of Shabir Ahmad Mir is stated to be stable.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation is underway. (GNS)

