RKPAC celebrated Zaramsaptami with religious fervour 

 Jammu, Aug 16: In a vibrant celebration of tradition and devotion, the Rainawari Kashmiri Pandit Action Community (RKPAC)  came together to commemorate Krishan Janmashtami with a grand cultural program that highlighted the area’s rich spiritual legacy.According to a statement issued here, the event featured soulful performances by Lakshya Raina reciting Krishna Bhajan, as well as a devotional recital by R.K. Saproo and Geeta. A stirring bhajan session was rendered by Nana Ji Zadoo, evoking deep nostalgia among the audience.The evening’s festivities were coordinated by Rakesh Hangloo under the banner of RKPAC, in collaboration with its units Jogishaweri Mandir Trust (JMT) and Gokul Mandir Trust (GMT). A special highlight of the evening was the enchanting Krishan Raas Leela, performed by the children of Matamaal, The Satchel, showcasing deep-rooted cultural values.Sharan Dhar ,a young religious scholar gave the detailed description of the Zaram Satam and its significance in the Kashmiri Pandit community. Ravi Mahaldar hosted the event, guiding the audience through a journey that not only celebrated Janmashtami but also reminded the age-old traditions of Rainawari and the historic Bod Mandir.The spirit of unity and devotion was visible as all the Mandir Committees of Rainawari actively participated.President RKPAC,B. L.Jalali  while deliberating on the continuous celebration of the Zaram Satam said that the organisation is committed to preservation of the Dharmic ecosystem of the Kashmiri Pandit community with a focus on safeguarding the temples and their lands in Rainawari so that our progeny is able to carry forward age old tradition of Rainawari KP brotherhood amid the challenges of Genocidal Attrition.

