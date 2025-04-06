RKFC fights for I-League title against Churchill Brothers

Srinagar, April 05: Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) will play its most crucial match of the season against Churchill Brothers Goa on Sunday, a game that could decide the winner of the I-League 2024–2025.

The match is scheduled to begin at 4 PM, with adequate arrangements being made for the event. Currently, four teams are in contention for the I-League title. Churchill Brothers Goa lead the table with 39 points, followed by Gokulam Kerala with 37, and Real Kashmir FC and Inter Kashi with 36 points each. All teams have played 21 matches and have just one game remaining, which will decide the champion of the season. If Churchill Brothers win their final match, they will finish with 42 points and be crowned champions. However, if RKFC win and Gokulam Kerala lose or draw their match, the Kashmir-based team could clinch the title.

This is the first time RKFC is in contention for the I-League title. The club’s owner, Arshad Shawl, has been rebuilding the team since last year. He thanked fans for coming out to watch matches in large numbers and supporting the team. Led by coach Ishfaq Ahmad, the team has been providing opportunities to local talent from the valley.

Addressing a pre-match press conference on Saturday, RKFC head coach Ishfaq Ahmad said the match against Churchill Brothers is a significant one. “We want to finish on a high note and maintain our unbeaten record at home. If we manage a win with a good margin, we could also become champions. We will give our best and try to get the result in our favor,” he said.

When asked to evaluate the team’s overall performance, he responded, “The performance of the entire squad has been commendable. Since last season, we have shown consistency. The inclusion of local players has also brought good results at the national level.”

On whether Kashmir could host ISL matches if RKFC qualifies, he said, “We need a better ground. Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar could host ISL matches if it is properly developed.”

The coach also appealed to fans to come out and support the team in this match, decisive game of the season.

RKFC player Mohammad Hammad expressed excitement about playing the last match of the season at home. “We will give our best to win. We appeal to fans to come and watch the match. Their support has played a vital role in our home victories.”

Churchill Brothers Goa head coach Dimitrios Dimitriou and player Lamgoulen also addressed the press conference.