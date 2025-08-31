Rising Kashmir Editor-in-Chief receives Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 30: Rising Kashmir’s Editor-in-Chief Hafiz AyazGani was on Saturday felicitated with the Bharat Ratna Dr BhimRaoAmbedkar Award at a ceremony held at SKICC Srinagar.

The award was presented to him by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in presence of Union Minister RamdasAthawale during the International Buddha Peace Awards and Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Awards ceremony organised by Buddhanjali Research Foundation.

Speaking about the award, Hafiz AyazGani dedicated the award to his colleagues and the entire Rising Kashmir team, acknowledging their relentless efforts in upholding the values of ethical journalism and giving voice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the recognition would further motivate the organisation to continue its mission of truthful and responsible reporting.

The recognition of Rising Kashmir’s Editor-in-Chief highlights the vital role of the media in shaping informed public discourse and strengthening democratic values in the region.

Previously, he has received many awards and honours. Earlier, the J&K government honoured Hafiz AyazGani for this year’s State Award in the category of Outstanding Media Persons.

An engineering graduate from the State Engineering University of Armenia, Hafiz joined Rising Kashmir as its editor-in-chief after his return to Kashmir following the tragic assassination of the leading newspaper’s founding editor, late Dr. Syed ShujaatBukhari, in June 2018.

About the Bharat RatnaDr.Ambedkar Award

The Bharat RatnaDr.Ambedkar Award is an annual award presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to society in the areas of education, social welfare, and economics, in the spirit of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was a renowned Indian jurist, economist, social reformer, and politician who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the Indian Constitution and fought for the rights of the oppressed sections of Indian society.

The award was instituted in 1996 by the Government of Maharashtra in honor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and it is presented every year on his birth anniversary. The award carries a cash prize and a citation and is conferred upon individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the society in the spirit of Dr.Ambedkar’s vision of social justice, equality, and human rights.

Recipients of the award include individuals from various fields such as social work, education, politics, law, and literature. The award is considered a prestigious recognition in India, and it is given to those who have worked tirelessly to promote Dr.Ambedkar’s ideals of social equality and justice.